Uttarakhand mulls new nikahnama framework, registration of clerics under UCC

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand, the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), is considering a new nikahnama framework, including the registration of qazis and clerics who solemnise marriages and stronger documentation.

The Dhami government and the State Waqf Board say the initiative will improve procedures, but it raises questions about religious practices and women’s rights ahead of the next Assembly election.

The board is examining ways to record the identities of those conducting nikah, collect details at ceremonies and organise marriage documents. The proposed format, legal provisions and implementation mechanism are yet to be finalised. Officials say the aim is to align nikah records with the UCC, which sets common state rules for marriage and divorce.

Waqf Board chairman Shadab Shams told TNIE that residents were adapting to the UCC, which has been in force for about a year and a half. “The framework does not permit more than one marriage. Clear rules must be followed. We are now much more serious about nikah, divorce and women’s rights,” he said.

Minority Welfare Minister Khajan Das said the government wanted to make the nikahnama “more robust” and was considering registration for clerics who solemnise marriages. The measure, he said, would help prevent difficulties during the marriage process and ensure that records relating to the union were reliable. Further details, including the proposed procedure, could be announced within two to three months.