Rajasthan set to become fifth BJP-ruled state with UCC as Cabinet clears Bill

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, said the Bill was in line with the spirit of Article 44 of the Constitution and had been prepared after studying recommendations of the high-powered UCC committee and provisions adopted by other states.

Under the Bill, people from all religions and communities will remain free to solemnise marriages according to their religious customs and traditions. However, registration of marriages solemnised after the law comes into force will be mandatory within 60 days.

Failure to register a marriage could attract a fine of up to ₹10,000 initially and up to ₹25,000 for continued non-compliance. A delay or failure to register, however, will not automatically invalidate a marriage.

Patel said the Bill prohibits polygamy and fixes the minimum marriage age at 21 years for men and 18 for women. It also provides for a judicial process in marriage and divorce disputes, with courts empowered to annul marriages in specified circumstances, including fraud and forced consent.

The proposed UCC also provides equal inheritance rights to sons and daughters. Children born out of live-in relationships will also be entitled to inheritance rights. A child conceived before a person's death and subsequently born after his death will similarly have inheritance rights.

Applications for marriage or divorce registration will have to be decided within 15 days. Appeals against rejection can be filed within 30 days and must be disposed of within 60 days.

The UCC committee submitted its draft Bill to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma last Saturday after examining around 14 lakh suggestions, including more than 1.48 lakh received through its web portal and over 12.34 lakh through WhatsApp.

The legislation is expected to trigger a political confrontation in the Assembly, with the Congress questioning the consultation process and arguing that public hearings were conducted without first making a written draft available for public scrutiny.