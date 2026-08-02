'It is essential': Taslima Nasreen bats for UCC implementation in India

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Sunday said that implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India is essential to eliminate discrimination, particularly against women. She also stressed the need for such a law in neighbouring Bangladesh and Pakistan.

"All advanced countries have UCC-like laws. Bangladesh, Pakistan and India need a Uniform Civil Code. There should be equal laws for everyone. Women face a great deal of discrimination, and much of it can be removed through a UCC. It is essential," Nasreen told reporters at a press conference in Kolkata.

The author's remarks come days after the West Bengal government constituted a high-level committee to examine a draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the state.

A government notification said the panel was formed in view of the "wide ramifications and voluminous nature" of the proposed legislation.

The committee will undertake a comprehensive examination of the draft Bill before any further steps are taken, it said.

Nasreen said equality was the cornerstone of civilisation, but many women continued to face discrimination.

She said, "In Bangladesh, Hindu women do not have equal rights. They cannot inherit their father's property. If Hindu women are to enjoy freedom and equal rights, a Uniform Civil Code is necessary."

Nasreen, who returned to Kolkata after nearly 19 years, was felicitated at a state government programme at Rabindra Sadan on Saturday.

She had left Kolkata in 2007 after protests over the publication of her book Dwikhandito (Split: A Life) forced the then Left Front government to move her out of the city.

(With inputs from PTI)