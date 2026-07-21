MP becomes fourth Indian state to pass UCC Bill; Assembly clears legislation amidst Opposition protests

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday became the fourth BJP-ruled state in the country to pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill.

Passed by the state Assembly through a voice vote amid noisy protests by opposition Congress MLAs, the MP UCC 2026 Bill, once it receives Presidential assent, will provide a common law for all religious communities governing issues related to marriage, divorce, succession/inheritance and live-in relationships.

A key part of the BJP’s core political agenda of implementing a uniform civil code across the country that supersedes personal laws, the Bill was passed after a stormy debate. The discussion was punctuated by two adjournments by Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar during the two hours allotted for debating the legislation.

While ruling BJP members accused Congress legislators, who remained in the well of the House throughout the debate, of indulging in minority appeasement by opposing the Bill, the opposition, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, argued that resolving the long-pending issue of 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) was more important than passing the UCC Bill.

Second-time Congress MLA Arif Masood alleged that the Bill violated Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the fundamental right to freedom of religion, and Article 29, which protects the cultural and educational rights of minority groups.

He moved a proposal seeking suitable amendments to keep minorities outside the Bill's ambit and demanded that it be referred to a Select Committee. Umang Singhar also sought that the Bill be sent to a Select Committee for legislative scrutiny.

Despite the raucous scenes, the Bill was passed after a two-hour debate.

As opposition members stood in the well of the House raising slogans against the Bill and demanding 27% OBC reservation, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who is also the Leader of the House, raised the slogans, "Jai Shri Ram", "Jo Hindu Heet Ki Baat Karega Vahi Desh Pe Raaj Karega", and "Muslim Tushtikaran Band Karo" as he began speaking on the Bill and its significance.

Later, speaking to journalists, Yadav said, “The passing of the Uniform Civil Code bill is truly a golden day for the 8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh... The enactment of this law in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly demonstrates our genuine commitment to the vision of 'One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag, One Leader,' championed by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee... This move will liberate women from the suffering caused by polygamy and ensure government support for their rights.”

“I wish to congratulate the entire state and ask the Congress party, 'why do they always seek to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims?'... It was precisely this flawed mindset of the Congress that led to the country's partition at the time of independence.,” Yadav added.