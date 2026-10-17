CBI questions former Uttarakhand BJP MLA in Ankita Bhandari murder probe

DEHRADUN: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore for about three hours on Saturday evening as part of its investigation into the murder of Ankita Bhandari, officials familiar with the matter said.

According to sources, a CBI team took Rathore from his residence to the Shivalik Guest House, where investigators questioned him. The agency has not issued a detailed statement on the questioning or the subjects discussed.

After emerging from the room, Rathore told reporters that he had answered the questions truthfully and would continue to cooperate with the investigation. “I have no objection to answering the agency’s questions. I am confident that the truth will come out,” he said, using the Hindi expression, “doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani ho jayega” — meaning the facts will be established. Asked about actor Urmila Sanawar, who has been described in reports as his wife, Rathore denied knowing her. “I do not know who Urmila is,” he said, adding that he had shared all the information sought by the CBI.

The questioning comes amid renewed attention to the Ankita Bhandari case, after an alleged audio recording involving Rathore and Sanawar circulated publicly.