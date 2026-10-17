Congress takes SIR fight to the streets ahead of 2027 Uttarakhand polls

The Congress plans to raise the matter during the upcoming two-day Assembly session at Bhararisain, Gairsain, as well as in its public campaign. The party will hold a state-wide Nyay Yatra from October 22 to 25, passing through all Assembly constituencies.

Congress leaders and workers are expected to take part, highlighting issues they say affect residents across the state. On October 27, the party plans to lay siege to the Assembly at Bhararisain. Selja urged people who shared the party’s concerns to join the protest. She said the Congress would challenge what it sees as the government’s failure to use the Assembly session meaningfully and would raise the Bhandari case inside the House.

The party will also send office-bearers and workers to a large rally in Delhi on November 1 over the CEC issue, Selja said. She said Uttarakhand Congress members had participated in a protest in the capital on October 12 and would attend the November rally as well.

On November 4, the Congress plans demonstrations at district and state headquarters against alleged land scams and the sale or auction of land. It also intends to hold sit-ins at locations where, it alleges, land has been sold or auctioned improperly.

The party said further events would be organised through November and December, with details to be announced after the state organisation finalises the schedule. The campaign is part of the Congress’s effort to take what it calls pressing public issues directly to voters, as both the BJP and the main Opposition party prepare for the next Assembly election.