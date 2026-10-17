India's internal security landscape has changed irrevocably: Union Home Secretary

HYDERABAD: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Saturday said the conventional internal security landscape, which the country has grappled with over decades, has changed irrevocably.

Addressing the Dikshant Parade of the 78th Regular Recruit (RR) batch of IPS at the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here, he shared Union Home Minister Amit Shah's message emphasising zero-tolerance towards terrorism, time-bound action, and improved intelligence coordination.

"The young officers have an important role to play in securing borders through the Centre's Smart Border Initiative, which involves modern techniques, integrated surveillance, digital systems and better coordination among different security agencies," Shah said.

He stressed on the need for effective action against drug trafficking networks, better coordination, technology-based investigation and raising awareness among people to realise the goal of 'Nasha-Mukt Bharat' (drug-free India).

Mohan urged the graduating IPS officers to prepare for new internal security challenges like narcotics, cybercrime and illegal immigration.

"In the technology domain, the young officers would encounter challenges on social media, which are now emerging in an entirely different dimension."

"Fake messages, deep fake videos, all kinds of altered reality is now available on social media. It creates unnecessary mobilisation and ultimately it leads to law and order problems," he said.

The problem of technology and social media would confront the young officers and they will have to find resources to come up with creative solutions which are as per law, he said.