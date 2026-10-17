LK Advani hospitalised in Delhi after developing chest infection; condition stable

NEW DELHI: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, 98, has been admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi after developing a chest infection. He was brought to the hospital at around 7:30 PM on Friday, October 16.

According to hospital officials, Advani’s condition is currently stable. He has been admitted to the pulmonary department, where a dedicated team of doctors is overseeing specialised treatment and medical investigations.

The latest hospitalisation marks Advani’s second reported admission to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital this year. He was previously admitted in May for age-related health complications.

His hospitalisation comes just over a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his residence on October 7 to seek his blessings.

Advani is a founding figure of the BJP and served as India’s Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004. Over several decades, he played a significant role in shaping the party’s growth and development.

In recognition of his contributions to public life, Advani was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2024.

Further updates on his health are awaited. Hospital officials have reported that his condition remains stable as he continues to receive medical care.