Actor Imran Khan not Indian citizen, shouldn't have been at Mumbai protests: Chirag

PATNA: Union minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday said Bollywood actor Imran Khan was "not an Indian citizen"; and he should have stayed away from protests against SIR, which the MP called "attempts to create anarchy, backed by foreign powers".

Speaking to reporters here, Paswan also criticised Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for going ahead with political engagements in Goa unlike Union Home Minister Amit Shah who showed "sensitivity" by cancelling all his scheduled programmes in Kolkata, where 19 people were killed in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal.

The Hajipur MP, who, incidentally, tried his hand in films before entering politics, was responding to queries about the "leave India" notice issued to Khan, an OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card holder, who has been charged with violating the Foreigners' Act.

"I like the actor and his work. But he should have realised that he did not become an Indian citizen just by virtue of having worked in the country for so long. If citizens take part in protests here, I respect that. But when foreign nationals do that if is a matter of concern. As part of the Union government, I am concerned over the attempts to create anarchy in the country, with the backing of foreign powers," Paswan said.