Supreme Court raps states for failing to comply with order on menstrual hygiene facilities in schools

NEW DELHI: Rapping states and UTs for ignoring its judgment, the Supreme Court on Friday said menstrual hygiene is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution and expressed displeasure over failure to file compliance reports, and granted one last opportunity to Centre and defaulting states to do the needful, with next hearing on December 14.

"We are concerned that despite Centre seeking reports from all states and UTs (Union Territories) on the steps taken, majority have not responded, reflecting the apathy towards women's health and dignity," said two-judge bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan.

The apex court made these remarks while monitoring the implementation of its January 30's landmark verdict which held that menstrual hygiene is integral to right to life with dignity under Article 21 and directed governments to ensure sanitary facilities, awareness and access in schools and public institutions

Expressing its strongest displeasure over the way its judgements were not complied with by certain states and UTs, the top court said such silence (Not fulfilling its duty in compliance of its earlier judgment) undermines the constitutional rights of women and girls and defeats the very objective of Article 21.

"The States must realize that menstrual health is not a taboo subject to be ignored. It is directly linked to health, education and dignity," the bench said.