Action committee seeking justice for Jhota's murder objects to HM Amit Shah's visit

CHANDIGARH: The Insaaf Action Committee, which is seeking justice for slain anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, has opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposed visit to the bereaved family in Mansa on Tuesday, while Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, has welcomed it.

The committee said it would not allow Shah to address the gathering, arguing that drugs had entered Punjab from Gujarat and other BJP-ruled states. It questioned how the Union Home Minister could address an anti-drug protest when BJP-led governments had failed to curb the menace in their own states.

The committee also accused the BJP of exploiting public sympathy over Jhota’s death to further its electoral ambitions in Punjab. It cited paper leaks and the alleged mistreatment of farmers as failures of the government.

The committee’s stand has sparked differences among protesters. Some questioned the opposition to Shah’s visit, pointing out that leaders of other parties, including Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, had already addressed the gathering.

Rajwinder Singh Rana, a leftist leader from Mansa, said the committee would ask Bhim to stay away from the meeting. Accompanied by other committee members, Rana said the drug menace was prevalent across states and was not confined to Punjab.

“BJP-led governments have failed to curb the drug menace in states where the party is in power. The BJP leadership is trying to exploit Jhota’s tragic death for its electoral ambitions in Punjab,” he said.

Sources said Shah was expected to visit Jhota’s family but had no plans to address the protest.

Welcoming the proposed visit, Jhota's father said Shah had already promised strict action. “We will submit our demands in writing too, but he has already taken suo motu action,” he said.

Bhim also levelled allegations against a retired DSP and questioned why the incumbent DSP had not reached the spot when the incident occurred. He said he would ask Shah to order an inquiry into the retired officer’s conduct and properties.