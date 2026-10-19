Father-son duo arrested for murder of SPO in J&K’s Kishtwar district

SRINAGAR: The father-son duo have been arrested by police for their alleged involvement in murder of a Special Police Officer (SPO) of J&K police in the mountainous Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On October 15, SPO Bashir Ahmed had gone missing along with his service SLR weapon from police picket Trigam in Kishtwar. The next day, his body was recovered from a pit in a nallah near his residence in Seran Wani area of Trigam forest. The service rifle of the SPO was found lying near his body.

A police official said after recovering SPO’s body, a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at PS Kishtwar and investigation taken up. Suspecting foul play, police launched an investigation and subsequently found that the SPO had allegedly been murdered.

“During investigation police identified two suspects --- Bashir Ahmed Dar S/o Abdul Aziz Dar and his son Nazir Ahmed Dar S/o Bashir Ahmed Dar, both residents of Seran Wani,” the police official said.

He said the duo was detained for questioning and during quizzing they revealed a conspiracy and motive behind the murder of SPO.

“The weapon of offence and the concealed belongings of the deceased have been recovered on the disclosure of the accused,” the police said.

Police suspect that a land dispute may have been the motive behind the killing of the SPO.“Further proceedings into the case are underway,” police added.