Indian-origin students, researchers across 27 countries criticise anti-CEC protests

More than 400 Indian-origin students, researchers and alumni from universities across 27 countries have condemned opposition protests against the Election Commission of India, describing them as an attempt to undermine public confidence in constitutional institutions and delegitimise democratic processes.

In a joint statement titled "Spare India from Anarchy", the signatories criticised the use of what they called "anarchic street protests" to challenge democratic processes and warned against subverting constitutional democracy in the name of defending it.

The statement comes amid opposition protests against the Election Commission, with opposition leaders questioning the integrity of electoral processes and alleging irregularities in elections.

"An unconscionable and devious plan of sowing seeds of doubt in Indian democracy has been hatched by weaponising sub judice matters, which is then amplified on the streets by leaning on anarchist forces, which have historically and philosophically never believed in constitutional form of governance. All in the name of saving democracy," the statement said.

"We remain amazed at the irony of all. But more importantly, as informed people who have stakes in the future of this country and travel the world identifying as 'Indians,' we are deeply anguished at this state of affairs," it added.

The signatories said Indian democracy had repeatedly demonstrated its resilience, with constitutional institutions flourishing under a system of adequate checks and balances.