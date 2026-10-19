Must make you feel very strong: Dipke targets PM Modi after Das and Ranka's judicial custody extended

NEW DELHI: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the judicial custody of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka was extended, accusing the government of intimidating young protesters.

Accusing the administration of high-handedness and weaponising law enforcement, Dipke targeted the Prime Minister over the police action via a self-made video on X.

“Narendra Modi, you must be feeling very strong right now. Keeping a 26-year-old Saurav Das in jail must make you feel very strong. Beating up children on the streets, deploying barricades all across Delhi, and dragging all the students on the streets, you must feel very strong,” Dipke said.

Das and Ashutosh were remanded to judicial custody following the Jantar Mantar protest. Dipke claimed that legal proceedings had been deliberately stalled through repeated adjournments.

Outlining the procedural hurdles faced by the detained youth, he said, “Saurav and Ashutosh went to Jantar Mantar to hoist the Tricolour, for which they were sent to five days of judicial custody, and after that, their hearing wasn't even allowed to take place. On one pretext or another, the hearing was postponed every single day.”

Challenging the administration's reliance on state machinery, Dipke questioned the political optics of keeping young protesters behind bars.

Questioning the definition of state authority and leadership, he added, “Is this strength? Hiding behind the police... hiding behind the courts is this the strength of Narendra Modi? Using the entire state machinery against two kids who would have been the age of Modi’s grandchildren if he had a family, if he had his own children, Saurav and Ashu are the age of his grandchildren. By keeping them in jail, do you feel very strong? Or rather, I don't know, do you feel like a powerful Prime Minister?”