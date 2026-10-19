Reduce minimum qualifying percentile for NEET-UG 2026: DMK MP urges PM

The Centre may consider reducing the qualifying percentile for admission in the academic year 2026–27 as over 4,000 medical seats are lying vacant in the country, which could affect the country’s healthcare system, said Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson on Monday.

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his immediate intervention in reducing the qualifying percentile this year too, the MP flagged that on earlier occasions the Centre had announced such relief keeping in mind vacant medical seats.

Taking to X, the MP in his letter said that the exceptionally high qualifying cut-off this year, following the leakage of the answer sheet and consequential cancellation and re-conduct of NEET-UG 2026, has raised serious concerns.

“The Union Government must act within the applicable rules to ensure these seats are not left unutilised,” he said in his letter, and urged for a special stray vacancy round to fill the vacant seats.

He flagged that the union government has reduced the qualifying percentile on earlier occasions to prevent seats from lapsing, including for NEET-PG 2023, NEET-Super Speciality 2026 and NEET-MDS 2026, by 10 percentile points across all categories.