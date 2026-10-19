Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh calls slain anti-drug activist 'martyr'; Neeru Bajwa holds movie screening

CHANDIGARH: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has described deceased anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota as a “martyr” and demanded justice for his family, as Punjabi film stars and singers voiced support for the activist.

Dosanjh shared a picture of Jhota on his Instagram account on Sunday, writing, “Shaheed Parvinder Singh. The entire Punjab is with the family in this hour of grief. The family should get justice.”

Actress Neeru Bajwa has also put her latest Punjabi film, Thaapi, on hold amid the outrage over Jhota’s murder.

Bajwa said she had decided to put Thaapi, a sports drama released in theatres on October 16, on hold amid the public outrage over Jhota’s killing.

“Whatever we are today, it is because of Punjab and Punjabiyat. The purpose of making the film Thaapi is also the sam, to bring life back to the fields of Punjab. Cinema is for the people. It can never be greater than the people,” she said in a Facebook post.

The actress added that the film would be withdrawn from all cinemas from tomorrow until the situation in Punjab improves.

“We stand with Punjab in every way. We stood with Punjab and will continue to stand with Punjab,” she added.

Punjabi singer Babbu Mann also visited the protest site in Mansa and praised Jhota for his fight against drugs.

Jhota, who was known for raising his voice against the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, was shot dead inside a medical store in a busy Mansa marketplace on October 13. The incident occurred in broad daylight while he was hosting a Facebook Live session.

The store owner, Ashwani Kumar, allegedly opened fire at Jhota after the activist questioned him for selling addictive drugs to an elderly man. Kumar was taken into custody in Salasar, Rajasthan.