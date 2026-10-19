Tiger Shroff firing: Accused was out on bail in Arms Act case, says father

One of the three people arrested in Rajasthan for their alleged involvement in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai was out on bail in an Arms Act case, PTI reported quoting his father.

The three accused, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat, were apprehended from the general coach of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express when it halted at Kota at 10.17 am on Monday, Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said.

Rehan's father, Raisuddin, told reporters on Monday that his son, who dropped out of Class 9, had earlier been arrested in an Arms Act case and was subsequently released on bail.

"He has not been living with me for nearly 10 years... He has been living with his mother in Devdu village. He was booked in a case related to a gun a few months ago and his mother, who works in a factory, arranged bail for him," said Raisuddin, a daily-wage labourer.

He blamed his son's "friend circle" for his alleged involvement in the earlier case.

Rehan's maternal aunt, Afsana, said he had called her more than a fortnight ago and told her that he was learning welding in Gurugram. He had been living with her family in the village, while his mother worked in a factory, she added.

Meanwhile, Naresh, the father of another accused from Baroda village in Haryana's Sonipat district, said he had no idea how his son had reached Mumbai.

"He did not tell me anything," said Naresh, a labourer who could not recall the exact date his son had left home, though he indicated that it was more than a month ago.

His son had been learning tile work in Gohana to earn a livelihood, said Naresh, who has four children, including three daughters.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roshan said one of the accused was 18 years old, while the other two were 22.

"Two accused are from Haryana, and one is from Bihar. Two of the three arrested assailants had fired five to six rounds at Tiger Shroff's car," he said.

As the investigation into Sunday's firing in Mumbai's Juhu area gathered pace, police said Rehan was in touch with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The gang had claimed responsibility for the incident in an unverified social media post.

The shooting targeting the popular War actor on a busy Sunday evening was captured on video, which showed gunshots being fired at close range at his car.

The 36-year-old actor, the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander sustained injuries.

(With inputs from PTI)