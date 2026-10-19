Two held for attack on J&K-bound bus in Haryana

CHANDIGARH/SRINAGAR: Two men were rounded up for allegedly pelting a Srinagar-bound luxury bus with stones following a dispute in Haryana’s Karnal on Saturday night, injuring several Kashmiri passengers on board.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Saturday at the parking area of the Divine Star dhaba in Karnal. When the bus en route from Delhi to Srinagar stopped in the dhaba’s parking lot, it was hit by a car that was on reverse. It led to an argument between the occupants of the car—two youths—and escalated into a brawl.

That is when the two youths allegedly threw stones at the bus, breaking its windowpanes and damaging seats. The Haryana Police confirmed that the incident stemmed from a parking dispute and that no FIR had been registered, with both parties reaching a compromise.

The bus passengers, however, accused Haryana Police personnel of picking up one of the passengers instead of acting against the attackers.

The attack has triggered outrage in J&K, with CM Omar Abdullah taking up the matter with the Haryana government and seeking strict action.