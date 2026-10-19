Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani alleges gunpoint chase in Haryana while returning from Vaishno Devi

CHANDIGARH: Film producer Amit Jani has alleged that unidentified miscreants chased his Defender SUV in Sonipat, Haryana, and attempted to stop it at gunpoint while he was returning with others to Noida from Jammu after visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine on Sunday evening.
According to the complaint, a white car chased the SUV for a considerable distance, overtook it and flashed its high beams. The driver of the white car then signalled the SUV to stop by taking his hand out of the vehicle.
Later, that driver also flashed a weapon. According to Jani, the incident took place near Sonipat in Haryana at around 8.28 pm. He further said he became suspicious and feared that something was wrong. He mentioned in his complaint that he had been receiving what he described as continuous threats from Haryana, which added to his concerns about the situation.
Anticipating danger, Jani instructed his driver, Yaduveer Singh, to speed away. He was accompanied by Bharat Singh, Saurav Yadav and Manish Bhardwaj.
In his complaint to the police, Jani alleged that the white car continued to pursue them at high speed before pulling alongside their SUV. He claimed that the driver of the other car then pulled out a weapon. “I instructed the driver to speed away.
The driver accelerated, and I dialled 112 to inform the Police Control Room about the incident,” he said, adding that the car chased them up to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on GT Road before accelerating and eventually disappearing from sight.
Jani’s driver subsequently drove into Kundli police station to ensure their safety. He took this step to ensure that he and the people travelling with him were safe.
A Sonipat police official said the matter was being investigated. Jani also mentioned his security arrangements in the complaint. He stated that he had been provided security by the Union Home Ministry, including CRPF personnel.
Jani, who has produced films such as Udaipur Files and Blackbuck "Kala Hiran", a film whose release is stuck after Salman Khan filed a suit against it, shared a copy of his written complaint dated October 18, 2026. In the complaint, he has asked the police to identify the people involved, trace the car and take legal action against them.