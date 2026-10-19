Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani alleges gunpoint chase in Haryana while returning from Vaishno Devi

CHANDIGARH: Film producer Amit Jani has alleged that unidentified miscreants chased his Defender SUV in Sonipat, Haryana, and attempted to stop it at gunpoint while he was returning with others to Noida from Jammu after visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine on Sunday evening.

According to the complaint, a white car chased the SUV for a considerable distance, overtook it and flashed its high beams. The driver of the white car then signalled the SUV to stop by taking his hand out of the vehicle.

Later, that driver also flashed a weapon. According to Jani, the incident took place near Sonipat in Haryana at around 8.28 pm. He further said he became suspicious and feared that something was wrong. He mentioned in his complaint that he had been receiving what he described as continuous threats from Haryana, which added to his concerns about the situation.

Anticipating danger, Jani instructed his driver, Yaduveer Singh, to speed away. He was accompanied by Bharat Singh, Saurav Yadav and Manish Bhardwaj.