Amit Shah calls AAP govt ‘AAPda’ over Punjab drug menace

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked the AAP government over Punjab’s growing drug menace, alleging that the rising audacity of drug traffickers had raised serious questions about the Bhagwant Mann-led government’s functioning.

During his daylong visit to the state, Shah alleged that Punjab’s youth were falling prey to drugs under the “AAPda” (disaster) government, while those speaking out against drug trafficking were themselves unsafe.

Shah's remarks came amid his daylong visit to Punjab, where he met the family members of those who died in incidents linked to the state's drug menace.

"I met the family of late Bikramjit Singh at their residence in Gurdaspur today and expressed my condolences over his death," he said in a post on X in Punjabi.