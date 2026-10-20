CJP leaders move Delhi High Court challenging rejection of sureties and extension of custody

The dispute centres on the rejection of the sureties submitted on behalf of the two leaders. According to reports, the magistrate found the sureties unsatisfactory following an inquiry. The reasons reportedly included discrepancies between photographs on surety documents and Aadhaar cards, concerns about the adequacy of identity verification, and doubts about whether the sureties could ensure the leaders’ compliance with the conditions imposed by the authorities. The magistrate also referred to concerns about a possible breach of peace and the prospect of further disturbances.

The CJP leaders have challenged these findings before the Delhi High Court, arguing that their continued detention is arbitrary and infringes their fundamental right to personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution. Their petition reportedly contends that the authorities rejected the sureties despite the submission of supporting documents, including personal bonds and fixed deposit receipts. They have also questioned the justification for extending their custody on the basis of apprehensions about public disorder.

The petitioners are seeking urgent judicial intervention and their release. Their challenge places the magistrate’s decision under scrutiny, particularly with regard to the grounds for rejecting the sureties, the necessity of continued detention and compliance with the procedural safeguards governing preventive proceedings.

Delhi Police has reportedly opposed their release, citing concerns about public order, alleged violations of protest restrictions and the possibility of further mobilisation. The authorities have maintained that preventive action was warranted in view of the potential for disturbances. These claims remain part of the dispute and must be assessed in light of the relevant evidence and applicable law.

The case raises broader questions about the balance between maintaining public order and protecting constitutional freedoms. While authorities have powers under the law to take preventive measures in appropriate circumstances, such powers must be exercised within statutory limits and remain subject to judicial scrutiny. The rejection of sureties and the continuation of custody must likewise be supported by legally sustainable reasons.

The magistrate’s proceedings were scheduled to continue on October 21, while the outcome of the High Court challenge remained unconfirmed. The court’s consideration of the matter is expected to determine whether the challenged order and the continued detention can be sustained under the applicable legal and constitutional framework.