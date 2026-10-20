CM Mann challenges Amit Shah over drug menace, questions Centre’s failure to curb trafficking

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday hit out at the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, challenging them to explain their failure to curb drug trafficking during their years in power instead of exploiting Punjab’s drug crisis and the grief of bereaved families for electoral gains.
He questioned the Centre’s failure to stop narcotics at their source, secure the borders and act against trafficking networks. He also sought answers over the reported case involving 2,200 kg of heroin in Gujarat, which was allegedly explained away as having been eaten by rats, and pointed to gangster links spanning BJP-ruled Haryana and Rajasthan in connection with a firing incident involving a Bollywood actor in Mumbai.
Addressing the media, Mann said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah is welcome to visit Punjab whenever he wants. But the BJP is propagating that it has come to save Punjab and make it drug-free. I have a few questions for the Home Minister. When your government was in power in partnership with the Akali Dal from 2007 to 2017, and the problem of drugs grew into a major crisis, with drugs arriving in quantities running into quintals, why were you not concerned about saving Punjab then? Why did you not take action?”
He said demands for a CBI investigation into then minister Bikram Singh Majithia had repeatedly been raised during that period, but no such investigation was ordered because the Akali Dal was the BJP’s alliance partner.
He further questioned why the BJP-led government at the Centre had failed to act when major drug traffickers allegedly named influential ministers and political figures.
“Your government came to power at the Centre in 2014. Even after that, the drug trade continued, and major drug traffickers named powerful ministers. Why did you not take action then? Why did you not make efforts to save Punjab from drugs at that time?” he asked.
Questioning the BJP’s claims of tackling drugs, Mann pointed to the drug problem in Rajasthan, the presence of gangsters in Haryana and the seizure of large consignments of narcotics originating from Gujarat.
“Today, Rajasthan has the highest drug problem, while Haryana has become a nursery for gangsters. Drugs are coming from Gujarat. The Punjab Police has repeatedly seized consignments of around 3,000 kilograms each from the Kandla Port operated by your friend Adani. Why can you not stop drugs from entering the country at their source?” he asked.
He said, “The border belt extending 50 kilometres is under the control of the Border Security Force (BSF), and you are the Union Home Minister. Why have you not taken effective action to stop drugs coming from Pakistan? Why do you remember Punjab only when elections approach?”
Mann said he had held several meetings with the Union Home Minister and other authorities, urging them to install anti-drone systems along Punjab’s international border with Pakistan.
“I have repeatedly requested you to install anti-drone systems along the 532-kilometre border with Pakistan. You have not allowed the necessary system to be installed. We installed our own system in coordination with the BSF, yet you did not take the required action,” he said.
He said the Centre must fulfil its responsibility of securing the country’s borders and preventing narcotics from entering India rather than using Punjab’s drug problem for political purposes.
Mann also questioned the BJP’s claims on law and order, referring to the recent firing incident involving a film actor in Mumbai and the reported links of those apprehended to Kota in Rajasthan and Kurukshetra in Haryana.
“A firing incident took place openly in Mumbai involving a film actor. From where were the people arrested in connection with it apprehended? From Kota. Where were their links traced? To Kurukshetra in Haryana. And where is Kota? In Rajasthan. Who is in power in Haryana and Rajasthan? The BJP. You come to Punjab and talk about law and order, but what is happening in the states ruled by your own party?” he asked.
He said, “We have already recommended a CBI investigation. Let the investigation take place. We do not protect anyone.”
Mann alleged that the BJP was protecting gangster networks and asked the Union Home Minister to explain why people who had claimed responsibility for major murders were lodged in prisons in Gujarat, including Sabarmati Jail, and in Tihar Jail.
“You talk about action against gangsters, but where are those who have taken responsibility for major murders lodged? They are in Sabarmati Jail and other prisons in Gujarat, as well as Tihar Jail. Under whose jurisdiction do these prisons fall? They fall under your government. Before coming to Punjab, you should examine your own record and put your own house in order,” he said.
Mann urged the Union Government to amend and strengthen the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
“People from villages identify and hand over drug traffickers to the police, but the traffickers sometimes get bail from the police station itself. By the time the villagers return home, the trafficker has already reached the village. The law is so weak that those involved in this trade are able to return quickly. Make the law stricter,” he said.
He said the Centre must focus on its responsibilities, including securing international borders, stopping narcotics at their source, acting against trafficking networks and strengthening the legal framework to ensure that drug traffickers face effective consequences.