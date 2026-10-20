CM Mann challenges Amit Shah over drug menace, questions Centre’s failure to curb trafficking

“Your government came to power at the Centre in 2014. Even after that, the drug trade continued, and major drug traffickers named powerful ministers. Why did you not take action then? Why did you not make efforts to save Punjab from drugs at that time?” he asked.

Questioning the BJP’s claims of tackling drugs, Mann pointed to the drug problem in Rajasthan, the presence of gangsters in Haryana and the seizure of large consignments of narcotics originating from Gujarat.

“Today, Rajasthan has the highest drug problem, while Haryana has become a nursery for gangsters. Drugs are coming from Gujarat. The Punjab Police has repeatedly seized consignments of around 3,000 kilograms each from the Kandla Port operated by your friend Adani. Why can you not stop drugs from entering the country at their source?” he asked.

He said, “The border belt extending 50 kilometres is under the control of the Border Security Force (BSF), and you are the Union Home Minister. Why have you not taken effective action to stop drugs coming from Pakistan? Why do you remember Punjab only when elections approach?”

Mann said he had held several meetings with the Union Home Minister and other authorities, urging them to install anti-drone systems along Punjab’s international border with Pakistan.

“I have repeatedly requested you to install anti-drone systems along the 532-kilometre border with Pakistan. You have not allowed the necessary system to be installed. We installed our own system in coordination with the BSF, yet you did not take the required action,” he said.

He said the Centre must fulfil its responsibility of securing the country’s borders and preventing narcotics from entering India rather than using Punjab’s drug problem for political purposes.

Mann also questioned the BJP’s claims on law and order, referring to the recent firing incident involving a film actor in Mumbai and the reported links of those apprehended to Kota in Rajasthan and Kurukshetra in Haryana.

“A firing incident took place openly in Mumbai involving a film actor. From where were the people arrested in connection with it apprehended? From Kota. Where were their links traced? To Kurukshetra in Haryana. And where is Kota? In Rajasthan. Who is in power in Haryana and Rajasthan? The BJP. You come to Punjab and talk about law and order, but what is happening in the states ruled by your own party?” he asked.