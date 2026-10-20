Delhi Police transfers second case against CJP leaders Das and Ranka to Crime Branch

The Delhi Police on Tuesday transferred another case registered against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch, taking the number of cases against the two leaders being investigated by the unit to two, reported PTI quoting police sources.

The latest development comes amid the leaders’ legal challenge to a Special Executive Magistrate’s decision to reject their sureties and extend their judicial custody following their detention during a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 13.

The other case against Das and Ranka, linked to their alleged entry into the Jantar Mantar area, was transferred to the Crime Branch on Monday.

According to Delhi Police, Das, Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other members of the CJP reached Jantar Mantar on October 13, allegedly trespassing through private premises to enter the area. The site had been denotified as a designated protest venue.

Police personnel deployed at the spot intervened and attempted to stop them. All 14 people were detained, and two FIRs were registered in connection with the incident.

The protest reportedly involved slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Election Commission has denied allegations of political bias in the revision process.

Das and Ranka were produced before a Special Executive Magistrate on October 14 and remanded to five days of judicial custody for allegedly breaching peace bonds. Their custody was extended by another two days on October 19, keeping them in Tihar Jail until October 21.