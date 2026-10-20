India voices concern over UN's liquidity situation in 2026, says unpaid assessment at unacceptably high levels

UNITED NATIONS: India has voiced concern over the “challenging” liquidity situation of the United Nations this year, as it called out the “unacceptably high levels” of unpaid assessments owed by just one member state.

“We consider that full, timely and unconditional payment of assessed contribution is the Charter obligation of every Member State,” Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Surendra Adhana said here Monday.

Adhana delivered India’s national statement at the 81st Main Session of the Fifth Committee of the UN General Assembly on ‘Improving the financial situation of the United Nations’.

"We note with concern that the liquidity situation in 2026 remained challenging due to the collection uncertainties and low cash balance,” he said.

“While we have noted the marginal drop in the regular budget unpaid assessment to USD 1.46 billion from the USD 1.87 billion a year ago, the reality is that the unpaid assessment continued to remain at unacceptably high levels, and over 90 per cent of the regular budget arrears are owed by one member state,” he said.

The US is the single largest financial contributor to the UN, paying 22 per cent of the regular budget and 27 per cent of the peacekeeping budget.

In September, Washington paid USD 725 million to the UN regular budget and an additional USD 102 million for peacekeeping. But the US still owes the UN over USD 4 billion for its regular budget and peacekeeping arrears.