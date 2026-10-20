Jharkhand: Wife plots husband's murder with lover to secure government job on compassionate grounds

RANCHI: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly conspired with her lover to murder her husband to secure a government job on compassionate grounds in Giddi, Hazaribagh.

Police have arrested the woman and her lover and sent them to jail, while a minor allegedly involved in the conspiracy has been sent to a juvenile detention centre.

The deceased, identified as Manglesh Pal, alias Happy, was a Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) employee. He was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon near the main gate of Giddi 'A'. According to police, the woman and her lover allegedly plotted the murder, driven by the desire to secure a compassionate appointment and marry each other.

The mastermind behind the murder, however, turned out to be the victim's 23-year-old wife, Sonali Kumari, alias 'Neetu'. Sonali, along with her lover (who is also her maternal cousin), Kaushik Kumar Nauniya, and a minor accomplice, carried out the killing.

The incident came to light early morning on October 18 after the police were informed that unidentified robbers had entered the house, tied up the wife—binding her hands, feet, and mouth—and subsequently murdered the CCL employee using a sharp-edged weapon during a robbery.