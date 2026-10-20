Jharkhand: Wife plots husband's murder with lover to secure government job on compassionate grounds

RANCHI: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly conspired with her lover to murder her husband to secure a government job on compassionate grounds in Giddi, Hazaribagh.
Police have arrested the woman and her lover and sent them to jail, while a minor allegedly involved in the conspiracy has been sent to a juvenile detention centre.
The deceased, identified as Manglesh Pal, alias Happy, was a Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) employee. He was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon near the main gate of Giddi 'A'. According to police, the woman and her lover allegedly plotted the murder, driven by the desire to secure a compassionate appointment and marry each other.
The mastermind behind the murder, however, turned out to be the victim's 23-year-old wife, Sonali Kumari, alias 'Neetu'. Sonali, along with her lover (who is also her maternal cousin), Kaushik Kumar Nauniya, and a minor accomplice, carried out the killing.
The incident came to light early morning on October 18 after the police were informed that unidentified robbers had entered the house, tied up the wife—binding her hands, feet, and mouth—and subsequently murdered the CCL employee using a sharp-edged weapon during a robbery.
Given the gravity of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the direction of the Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police (SP) and led by the Barkagaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO). The SIT, assisted by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, fingerprint experts, and a dog squad, conducted a meticulous inspection of the crime scene and gathered scientific and technical evidence.
Police grew suspicious after finding inconsistencies in the statements given by the accused.
During the investigation, when the wife was subjected to rigorous questioning following the discovery of contradictions in her statements, she revealed the entire truth.
"During interrogation, it emerged that Sonali wanted to eliminate her husband, Manglesh, to secure a job at CCL on compassionate grounds and marry her lover, Kaushik," said Barkagaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amit Anand.
Driven by this motive, the accused allegedly attacked Manglesh repeatedly with a sharp dauli (a traditional blade) and a knife, killing him, he added. "Acting swiftly, the police arrested all three individuals; the adults have been sent to jail, while the minor has been placed in a juvenile detention center," said the SDPO.
Following the incident, in an attempt to mislead the police, Sonali had her own hands and feet tied and concocted a false story about a robbery.
Acting on information provided by the accused, the police recovered the blood-stained ‘dauli’ and knife used in the murder, a blood-stained mop used to destroy evidence, the accused's blood-stained clothing and footwear, two mobile phones, and the remains of other mobile phones that had been burnt.
Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's sister, an FIR has been registered at Giddi Police Station (Case No. 35/2026, dated October 18, 2026) under Sections 103(1), 61(2), 238, and 3(5) of the BNS.