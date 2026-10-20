'Teach a lesson': Charges against seven for killing Manipur singer

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has filed a 500-page chargesheet against seven accused in a Saket court in connection with the murder of a 54-year-old Manipuri musician and teacher, who was killed on September 6 in Kilokari village of south-east Delhi.

The police have listed 30 witnesses in the chargesheet and invoked provisions related to criminal conspiracy, murder and house-trespass.

The victim, identified as C Vikram Singh, had been living in the Kilokari area for over two decades. He was attacked by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff after he objected to them shouting and drinking outside his apartment. He had sustained injuries during the attack, in which the men rained blows and punches on him. The victim’s son, Yaiphaba, rushed him to Holy Family Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to the investigation, eight men followed him upstairs and assaulted him outside his apartment in front of his son before fleeing the spot. Seven people and a juvenile were arrested.

The accused had allegedly wanted to “teach him a lesson” for objecting to noise outside his home by beating him, but did not expect the assault to turn fatal. A police source said that during questioning, the accused allegedly told police that they assaulted the musician with fists and blows after he objected to the commotion outside his residence. Singh had on some occasions complained to the owner of a nearby dhaba about the noise caused by people gathering there.