Make India drug-free by 2029: HM Amit Shah urges police forces to work together

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday called on police forces and other agencies across the country to intensify the fight against narcotics and set December 31, 2029 as the deadline for eliminating the drug menace in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a drug-free India.

Addressing Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial here in the morning, Shah said the remaining months of 2026 and the next two years must be devoted to a united and determined campaign against drugs, warning that narcotics threaten future generations, impose a heavy burden on the economy and finance organisations involved in anti-national activities.

Describing the campaign as a national priority, Shah urged police forces to work with full commitment to achieve the target and protect the country’s youth from the destructive consequences of drug abuse.

The Home Minister also highlighted the security forces’ success in combating Left-Wing Extremism, saying the country had eliminated decades of Naxalism by March 31, 2026. He credited the Chhattisgarh Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), particularly the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its specialised CoBRA battalion, for their contribution to the campaign.

According to Shah, Naxal violence between 1981 and March 2026 claimed the lives of more than 3,600 security personnel and around 13,700 civilians.

Earlier, Shah paid tribute to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty and expressed solidarity with their families. He said 36,852 police personnel had made the supreme sacrifice since Independence, including 154 during the current year.

Acknowledging that the loss of loved ones could never be adequately compensated, he said the nation remained indebted to the martyrs and their families for their service and sacrifice.