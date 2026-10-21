Attack on Tiger Shroff was planned in advance, police say

MUMBAI: The attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was planned well in advance, with handler and Lawrence Bishnoi gang associate Anil Pandit and the two attackers in touch during the operation.

According to police, the attack was closely coordinated by Anil Pandit, an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. Pandit took responsibility of the attack on Shroff.

“Before carrying out the attack, the assailants shared photographs and videos of Tiger playing football. Both the assailants and the handler confirmed the target, only then was the attack carried out. Every minute’s details were shared and updated over the phone,” said the police.

Tiger Shroff’s daily routine and people who may have been aware of his movements, were believed to have been leaked. Police are examining if this information helped the attackers.

Three accused, Hrithik (22) from Bihar, Rehan (18) and Phool Singh (18), from Haryana, were arrested in Kota on Monday. Delhi Police arrested 4, including 2 women, on Tuesday.