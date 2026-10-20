Uddhav Thackeray challenges CM Fadnavis to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Mumbai over Tiger Shroff firing

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to bring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail to Maharashtra for questioning in connection with the firing outside Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s residence in Mumbai last Sunday.

Taking a swipe at Fadnavis, Thackeray said the chief minister should demonstrate his resolve by ensuring Bishnoi’s interrogation in the case.

The firing incident has renewed concerns over threats allegedly issued by the Bishnoi gang to Bollywood personalities, including actor Salman Khan. Bishnoi is currently lodged in Sabarmati jail in Gujarat and is alleged to operate his network through handlers in India and abroad.

The Union Home Ministry has restricted access to Bishnoi and his interrogation by police from other states, citing security concerns, according to the information provided.

Addressing the annual Dusshera rally of Sena, Uddhav Thackeray said that Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed that he has over 70,000 shooters and, surprisingly, such a threat has been issued while sitting in a Gujarat jail. “It is my challenge to CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the home minister of Maharashtra, if he has the guts, then he will drag down Mr. Bishoni from Gujarat jail to Mumbai. And teach him the lesson. Mr. Fadnavis should act, then speak loudly,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the only Lawrence Bishnoi who is operating from Sabarmati Jail. He said that without the support of Amit Shah, Lawrence Bishnoi is nothing. Mr Shah has given him protection in jail. He said it is unfortunate that the person entrusted with law and order responsibility is supporting and giving protection to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Raut said that they have grown up in the Mumbai underworld, so they do not know who will take out a weapon from where and use it.

“Where is Lawrence Bishnoi? Lawrence Bishnoi does not exist without Amit Shah. Lawrence Bishnoi and Amit Shah are the same person. Mr. Shah is the head of all gangster groups, and all gangs are running under his leadership,” Sanjay Raut strongly attacked Amit Shah.

Raut, therefore, they want the regime change to make this country goon- and gangstar-free. “Law and order has been deteriorating each day. People are losing trust and faith in security establishments. Shiv Sena (UBT) is the only party that is giving the security cover to common people,” Sena leader said.