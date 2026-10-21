EC gears up for Assembly polls in five states early next year

A team of senior Election Commission officials is in Manipur to review preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, which are expected to be held early next year in five states.

The commission is preparing to conduct polls in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa, with teams led by senior deputy election commissioners visiting the poll-bound states ahead of visits by the full commission and the announcement of the election schedule.

Election Commission officials have already visited Uttarakhand, and a review visit to Punjab is scheduled for October 28. Although a field visit to Goa was also planned, the dates for that tour are being rescheduled.

There has been no information yet on the officers' visit to Uttar Pradesh, which will elect 403 MLAs.

The term of the Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 22 next year, while the terms for the 60-member Manipur assembly, the 40-member Goa assembly, the 117-member Punjab assembly, and the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly conclude on various dates in March 2027.

According to the provisions of The Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Election Commission is allowed to conduct polls "earlier than six months before the term expires."