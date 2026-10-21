SC’s special bench to hear YSRCP plea

NEW DELHI: A special bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday the plea filed by YSRCP alleging that violence in Andhra Pradesh prevented its candidates from filing nominations for the civic body polls.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Joymalya Bagchi and also comprising Justice V Mohana, will consider the plea of YSRCP against the October 18 order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court that refused to extend the nomination period by one day.

Former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) alleged that mass violence in the state has prevented its candidates from filing nominations. The plea has sought police protection for candidates, an extension of deadline for filing nominations, and the designation of additional and alternative nomination centres.