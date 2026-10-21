“Will the PM tell Parliament?”: Congress's T S Singh Deo questions transparency over India-US trade deal

Former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader T S Singh Deo on Wednesday raised concerns over the India-US trade agreement, asking why visiting American officials were revealing negotiation details instead of the Indian government.

He called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief Parliament on the deal’s provisions before giving it formal approval.

In a post on X, Singh Deo took a swipe at the government over the reported progress in trade negotiations and referred to remarks by a visiting American official at a press conference in Mumbai.

He also questioned India's crude oil purchases and defence procurement, suggesting Washington was providing updates on India's economic and strategic decisions.

He said, “Good news, India. Our trade deal is almost done. How do we know? Not from Parliament. Not from our own govt. We heard it from a visiting American Secretary of State at a press conference in Mumbai. He also updated us on which crude we are ready to refine, how pleased Washington is with where we buy our oil, and which American defence systems we should buy next. Very thorough briefing. Our govt could take notes.”

The Congress leader further questioned the transparency of the negotiations, arguing that a trade agreement could affect farmers, small manufacturers and households.