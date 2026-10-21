Here's why Rubio is visiting a small Indian city home to world’s largest oil-refining complex

NEW DELHI: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in India, and on Wednesday he is heading to an unlikely destination: a small coastal city in western India that has the world’s largest oil-refining complex.

The city of Jamnagar in India’s Gujarat state is home to a vast refining complex operated by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. Rubio’s visit there comes as the United States is seeking new markets for Venezuelan crude and highlights the growing importance of energy investment in relations between Washington and New Delhi.

Here’s more on what Rubio’s Jamnagar visit means:

It’s mostly about the oil

Rubio’s visit to the Jamnagar facility comes as Washington is pushing the country to diversify its energy imports away from Russia, and seeking markets for expanded Venezuelan oil production.

Rubio said Tuesday that he would discuss increasing Venezuelan oil processing with Reliance, and that India could play a role in boosting global oil supplies as Venezuelan crude production increases, calling the country a “refining superpower.”

“They have the capability to refine heavy crude. They’ve done so in the past, and I think as more and more Venezuelan oil comes online, it’s something they can do,” he told reporters Tuesday in Mumbai.