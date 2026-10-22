BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accuses Rahul Gandhi of links with anti-national forces, alleges foreign hand in protests

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of having links with “anti-national forces” and instigating people by “playing with their emotions,” reported PTI.

According to the report, addressing a press conference in Dumka, Jharkhand, Dubey alleged that Gandhi travels abroad to meet “foreign powers” and subsequently instigates people in India to “break the country into pieces”.

“Rahul Gandhi travelled around the world at least 270 times in the past 10 years. He has been meeting American politicians... for their links with the Soros Foundation. So I want to ask him, under whose guidance he met such people,” he said.

“Was it Soros? Is Sam Pitroda also a major conspirator? Is Rahul Gandhi carrying out agitations here at the behest of these people,” he asked.

The Congress alleged that Dubey was making these claims because the contents of the “Epstein files” were coming to the fore.

Dubey accused Gandhi of inciting people by exploiting their emotions, claiming that CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurabh Das had spent a few days in jail as a result.

The BJP MP also accused US citizen Neville Roy Singham, who lives in China, of fuelling movements in democratic countries in collusion with foreign elements.

“Opposition parties under the leadership of Gandhi, or the so-called Gen-Z movement... is moving forward because they are being funded by Neville Roy Singham and his entire lobby of AI, cryptocurrency, and online gambling, which seeks to destroy the entire democratic system,” he alleged, reported PTI.