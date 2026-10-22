BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accuses Rahul Gandhi of links with anti-national forces, alleges foreign hand in protests

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of having links with “anti-national forces” and instigating people by “playing with their emotions,” reported PTI.
According to the report, addressing a press conference in Dumka, Jharkhand, Dubey alleged that Gandhi travels abroad to meet “foreign powers” and subsequently instigates people in India to “break the country into pieces”.
“Rahul Gandhi travelled around the world at least 270 times in the past 10 years. He has been meeting American politicians... for their links with the Soros Foundation. So I want to ask him, under whose guidance he met such people,” he said.
“Was it Soros? Is Sam Pitroda also a major conspirator? Is Rahul Gandhi carrying out agitations here at the behest of these people,” he asked.
The Congress alleged that Dubey was making these claims because the contents of the “Epstein files” were coming to the fore.
Dubey accused Gandhi of inciting people by exploiting their emotions, claiming that CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurabh Das had spent a few days in jail as a result.
The BJP MP also accused US citizen Neville Roy Singham, who lives in China, of fuelling movements in democratic countries in collusion with foreign elements.
“Opposition parties under the leadership of Gandhi, or the so-called Gen-Z movement... is moving forward because they are being funded by Neville Roy Singham and his entire lobby of AI, cryptocurrency, and online gambling, which seeks to destroy the entire democratic system,” he alleged, reported PTI.
“Whether it is India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Italy, France or the US, he is fuelling such movements. Therefore their activities must be investigated, their phones must be examined, and that will expose what kind of traitors have entered and entrenched themselves in this country,” Dubey claimed.
Referring to a Delhi High Court observation on Wednesday, Dubey questioned the description of the demonstrations as a “Gen-Z movement”, asking whether the 56-year-old Gandhi could be considered part of that generation.
He also accused opposition leaders, including Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav, as well as institutions sharing their views, of colluding with foreign forces to destabilise the country.
Dubey further alleged that Delhi had appeared to be without rules or laws over the past 10-15 days.
He also criticised protesters for using the national flag during demonstrations, accusing them of showing disregard for its dignity.
Hitting back, former Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur alleged that the BJP MP was making the remarks to divert attention from a photograph of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri that had emerged from the US.
“The photograph of Hardeep Singh Puri that has emerged from the US has left them flustered, and they are saying such things to escape that,” Thakur said.
He questioned why Dubey had not raised similar questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits and what he described as manipulated news coverage of those trips.
“If the allegations being levelled by the BJP MP are true, then my question is: What is your government doing,” Thakur asked.