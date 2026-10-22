BJP links India protests to France riots, calls Rahul Gandhi ‘gaddar’

The BJP on Thursday cited a media report alleging links between riots in France and recent protests in India to accuse the Congress of plotting “anarchy and regime change”, calling Rahul Gandhi a “gaddar” (traitor).

The Congress did not immediately respond to the allegations.

According to a report published in The Times of India, a Fox News digital investigation has claimed to have uncovered links between the riots in France and the protests in India demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is presenting a model of anarchy and 'gaddari' before the country. Today, a report has appeared in a newspaper, detailing how these alleged links of betrayal are connected to foreign agencies. Therefore, it would not be wrong to ask, 'Who is the leader of these traitors?'," Bhatia said. "Rahul 'gaddar'," he charged.

"It is India's misfortune that the leader of the opposition is irresponsible and immature. And if I present the evidence before you, it would not be wrong to call him a traitor or Mir Jafar.