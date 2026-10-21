French PM to meet unions as government prepares for more protests

PARIS: France's prime minister plans to meet unions on Wednesday to discuss security and has vowed a "massive" police deployment at protests, following riots in the past week that led to curfews and arrests.

The eurozone's second-largest economy was rocked on the weekend by some of its worst rioting in recent years, just six months before voters head to the polls to elect a successor to President Emmanuel Macron.

Sebastien Lecornu will meet with representatives from five unions on Wednesday morning to discuss "ways and means to guarantee the essential freedom to demonstrate" according to a letter sent to the organisations, which noted some were attempting to subvert the protests with "unacceptable acts."

More protests centred over rising living costs are planned on Saturday, organised by the "Yellow Vest" movement and high school students, with another called for November 5 by labour unions.

School students have not been invited to the Wednesday meeting.

Images of clashes, mobs looting stores and public buildings set ablaze last weekend prompted several countries, including the United States, China and Germany, to issue travel advisories for their citizens in France.

Facing angry lawmakers in parliament, Lecornu acknowledged that the security response had fallen short and promised a stronger approach ahead of the new wave of protests.

"The deployment for next Saturday will be massive," Lecornu said.