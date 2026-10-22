CBI takes over probe into killing of Punjab activist

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Punjab and re-registered the case to begin its own independent probe, the agency said on Wednesday.

“As part of the ongoing probe, a CBI team led by a senior DIG will examine the family members of the victim, who are scheduled to reach the Mansa Circuit House on Wednesday,” a senior CBI official said, adding, “Forensic experts, drug controllers and other specialists are expected to arrive in Mansa shortly to assist with the investigation.”

The agency will take over documents from Punjab Police in Mansa and seek custody of chemist Ashwine Kumar and others, the sources said.

The transfer comes amid demands from Jhota’s family and political leaders for an independent investigation.