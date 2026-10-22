India

Delhi Police denies permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 concert, cites security concerns

The decision comes days before the scheduled show, which was expected to draw a large crowd of fans.
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh Photo | ANI
TNIE online desk
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Delhi Police has denied permission for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, citing security concerns and the festive season, an official said on Thursday.

The decision comes days before the scheduled show, which was expected to draw a large crowd of fans.

The police have withheld clearance on security grounds, though further details regarding the reasons behind the decision were not immediately available.

The Delhi performance was supposed to kickstart the India leg of Diljit's Aura World Tour and then travel to six cities-- Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

As part of the world tour, Diljit has performed in multiple countries in North America, Europe and Australia.

(With Inputs from PTI)

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