India slams UN rapporteur over alleged bias in counter-terror report, affirms Dawood Ibrahim in Pakistan

India on Wednesday (local time) slammed the UN rapporteur for alleged bias in a report on counter-terrorism, stressing the need for strict adherence to standards of impartiality.

The report by UN rapporteur Ben Saul identified Dawood Ibrahim as the head of the "India-based" D-Company criminal gang with terrorist ties.

Taking umbrage at this, Indian diplomat Raghoo Puri told the UN Assembly, "We express serious concern at the unacceptable situation of the SR releasing reports with factual inaccuracies, while not being held accountable for them. This presents Member States with a fait accompli, which is unfortunate for this organization that is facing challenges of legitimacy."

Puri underlined that Dawood was a wanted criminal and was based in Pakistan, a country in which Osama bin Laden had been found and neutralized.

"The report mentions that in 2003, the Security Council listed the leader of one criminal group, D-Company, for association with Al-Qaeda. Read in isolation, this line paints a very different picture from the actual reality. This organization and its listed leader, Dawood Ibrahim, has been wanted in India for terror attacks since 1993. This is clearly written in the narrative summary of reasons of listing under the 1267 sanctions regime. Not mentioning this fact is regrettable, and such incompetent— incompetence on part of special mandate holders does this organization tremendous harm. Let me correct it for the record. This individual fled India much before the 2003 listing, and it was during this period, from outside our country, that he was listed for being associated with Al-Qaeda and with Osama bin Laden. To date, he remains a wanted criminal in my country, and as per the UN's listing entry, resides in the same country where Osama bin Laden was found and neutralized," the Indian diplomat said.