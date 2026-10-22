Indian national injured in drone attack targeting Shaybah oilfield in Saudi Arabia

An Indian national sustained injuries in a drone attack at Shaybah oilfield in Saudi Arabia, amid an escalation in strikes by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on key infrastructure in the kingdom.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said it is in touch with Saudi authorities and awaiting further details about the incident, which took place on Wednesday.

"The Embassy has learnt that one Indian national was injured in an attack at Shaybah oilfield today," it said in a social media post.

The mission said it would provide all necessary assistance to the injured Indian national.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Energy, air defences intercepted a drone as it attempted to target one of the facilities at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah field on Wednesday morning.

"Air defences thwarted an attempt to target the Shaybah field, with two deaths and two injuries among residents resulting from shrapnel falling after the interception," it said in a statement.

The interception resulted in a fire in a vehicle belonging to a contractor working at the oilfield, outside the facility's perimeter, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, quoting an official source at the Ministry of Energy.

There was no impact on operations, it said.

The incident resulted in the death of two residents, a Filipino and a Nepali national, while two others, a Pakistani and an Indian, were injured, it said.

The competent authorities responded to the incident and took the necessary measures, it said.