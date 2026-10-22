NIA arrests two conspirators in Rs 17.2-crore fake note haul from PNB currency chest

The NIA has arrested two alleged key conspirators in a case involving recovery of counterfeit Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 17.29 crore from a Punjab National Bank (PNB) currency chest in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, officials said on Thursday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Ajay Kumar from Haryana's Ambala on October 16, and Harish Rounta from Manali in Himachal Pradesh on October 22, the agency said in a statement.

The NIA alleged that the two were involved in the "illegal printing and supplying of a huge quantity of fake Indian currency notes" which, through other accused persons, reached the PNB currency chest in Saharanpur.

The case came to light on August 29, when Saharanpur police received information about recovery of counterfeit Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 17.29 crore from PNB's currency chest in Civil Lines area.