One Indian national killed, two injured in attack on King Fahd Airport in Saudi Arabia.

An Indian national was among two people killed in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, eastern Saudi Arabia, while two other Indian nationals were injured, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said.

The Embassy also said it was ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families.

The incident comes amid an escalation in strikes by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on key infrastructure in the kingdom.

According to the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority, the other victim was a Saudi citizen. It also said eight people were injured in the late Wednesday attack and the airport suffered some material damage. Global flight-tracking service Flightradar24 said on X that flights have been diverted away from the airport.

King Fahd Airport has been attacked previously amid a wider wave of Houthi missile and projectile strikes targeting major airports in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, one Indian national was injured in a drone attack at Shaybah oilfield in Saudi Arabia. The mission said it would provide all necessary assistance to the injured Indian national.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Energy, air defences intercepted a drone as it attempted to target one of the facilities at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah field on Wednesday morning.