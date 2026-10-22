Owaisi urges Centre to bring back 4,000 Indian pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said around 4,000 Indian pilgrims were stranded in Makkah and Madina after airlines suspended flights to Saudi Arabian cities amid the security situation, urging the Centre to facilitate their return.

Owaisi said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) should allow airlines to deploy larger aircraft to bring the pilgrims home. Alternatively, he said, the government should arrange special flights to evacuate them.

He sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other Union Ministers.