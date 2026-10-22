Rubio's jam session at RIL in Jamnagar

NEW DELHI: As part of his efforts to encourage Indian refiners to buy more Venezuelan crude, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday visited Reliance Industries (RIL)’s oil-refining complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

On Tuesday, Rubio had said Indian refiners should process more Venezuelan crude oil.

In Jamnagar, Rubio and his entourage including US Ambassador Sergio Gor were welcomed by RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita, and their children Isha and Anant.

They were given a tour of the refinery complex and were briefed on Reliance’s new energy giga-factories, RIL said in a statement. “The visit included discussions on the global energy landscape and opportunities for commercial partnerships across conventional and new energy.”

RIL’s Jamnagar facility is the world’s largest single-site oil refining complex with a combined processing capacity of 1.4 million barrels per day. The firm has a total refining capacity of 68.2 million tonnes per annum.

Rubio also met business leaders Gautam Adani and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai on Wednesday.