When someone with power becomes afraid: Priyanka takes veiled dig at govt over son's photo exhibition row

Amid the row surrounding her photographer son's exhibition, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that when someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn't know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect.

Artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, the son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, on Wednesday said the Bikaner House administration pulled down many of his pictures of the recent Delhi protests ahead of a solo exhibition.

The show, titled "No Idea is Final", was previewed on Wednesday and opens on Thursday.

Tagging Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi took a veiled jibe at the Modi government and said, "when someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn't know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect".

In her message to Raihan, Priyanka Gandhi said, "You stand for what is true and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be."

On Wednesday, Raihan said he was told at 3.30 pm that if the images are not taken down by 5 pm, the show will be cancelled.

He said he had shared the detailed proposal and layout of the show well in advance with the Bikaner House management. Bikaner House went ahead and took down some of the pictures.