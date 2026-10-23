Anti-SIR march stopped near ECI headquarters as Delhi Police detain several protesters

Delhi Police detained several protesters on Friday as a march against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls moved towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in central Delhi. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibits mass gatherings, was imposed, sources said.

The march, called by the Delhi Coordination Committee of People Against SIR, a people’s collective, began near Gole Dak Khana, at the intersection of Kalibari Marg and Bhai Vir Singh Marg. Participants carried the national flag and banners demanding an end to the electoral roll revision exercise.

The protesters raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, including “Gyanesh Kumar, resign”, “Halt SIR” and “Won't tolerate vote theft”, alleging that the exercise had led to the deletion of numerous voters from the electoral rolls.

The participants, including students, youth and farmers, were joined by senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and members of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), among others.

The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) had extended their support to the march, with activists from Delhi, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh participating.

Security was tightened across central Delhi, with Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel deployed in large numbers.

When police stopped the protesters, they sat down and held a 'People's Parliament', as announced by the organisers.

“This is not about reclaiming Jantar Mantar; this is about saving democracy and the country,” a protester said.