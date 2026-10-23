‘Disgrace at so many levels’: Tharoor slams removal of Raihan Vadra’s photos

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday criticised the removal of photographs from Raihan Vadra’s exhibition at Bikaner House in New Delhi, warning that the incident could undermine India’s international image as a democracy that upholds freedom and spark concerns about the protection of artistic expression.

In a post on X, Tharoor called the incident a "disgrace at so many levels", arguing that photographs depicting protest demonstrations represented events rather than necessarily conveying political positions.

"This is a disgrace at so many levels," Tharoor said, listing his objections to the decision to remove the photographs from the exhibition, No Idea Is Final.

He said the images depicted events that had already received widespread public and media attention, questioning why photographs of demonstrations should be considered political content merely because they documented protests.

"The images are of events that have already been burned into the public consciousness, and many of the photos would have echoed similar images that the public has already seen in the media and online," Tharoor said, adding that "While Bikaner House is free to have a policy against political stands, photographs of a protest demonstration are a depiction of an event and not political in themselves; they would almost certainly have passed muster had the matter been brought to a court as an issue of freedom of expression."

"And worst of all, this censorship has driven one more nail into the coffin of India's global reputation as a freedom-loving democracy," the Congress MP said.