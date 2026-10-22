Forced to remove ‘political’ photos from solo show, Raihan Vadra says art is political

NEW DELHI: A day after 75 out of 105 photographs by Raihan Vadra, son of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were taken down from Bikaner House, the artist said art knows no political boundary. His family backed him while the venue, owned by the Rajasthan government, claimed the “photographs breached guidelines” and were against policy.

Raihan told TMS on Thursday that he’d asked what the venue’s policy was but had not received a “logical enough” response. On his mother’s social media post, he said,

“My family has been very supportive about the entire issue and asked me to continue my work despite such a fiasco.” In the post addressed to Raihan, the MP said, “When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn’t know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect.”

Meanwhile, Raihan was looking for a place to display the entire solo show, ‘No Idea Is Final’, with Travancore Palace emerging as an option. Refuting BJP’s charges that he was being positioned for a political role, Raihan said, “This art is my politics... I have no plans to join any party... and anyway, art is political.”