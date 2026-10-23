Murder and rape of democracy: MNS chief Raj Thackeray attacks BJP over Rs 500 crore audio clip

MUMBAI: MNS chief Raj Thackeray attacked the BJP over a 30-minute audio clip dubbed the ‘Friendship File’, alleging that it exposed the murder and rape of democracy by using Rs 500 crore to silence a mass movement, pressure journalists and stoke religious and caste tensions through fake narratives.

In a post on social media, Thackeray claimed that the people in the purported audio clip were associated with the BJP, the RSS and YouTubers affiliated with the BJP.

He alleged that the conversation discussed who gave whom Rs 500 crore, how pressure could be exerted directly on the media, and how public attention could be diverted from sensitive issues involving the government by triggering fresh religious polarisation.

“This clip is actually 29 minutes long. More controversy surrounds Rs 500 crore charges, but there are other serious issues of pressuring journalists to publish the favoured articles to run the fake narrative and stoke the Hindu-Muslim and caste tensions,” MNS chief said.

Raj Thackeray said the Maharashtra CM said they will do a forensic report of this clip, but these things are expected, and it also needs more than that. He said CM Fadnavis has a great opportunity to show how impartial and fair a chief minister he is by conducting a fair and impartial probe and bringing the harsh truth before the people.

“A forensic report is sought to verify the authenticity of audio or video evidence in cases like murder, rape, or financial scams—grave crimes. But if you actually listen to the conversation in this, you’ll realise it’s nothing short of a murder and rape of democracy itself,” MNS chief said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that in a clip, a BJP leader claimed that Rs 500 crore was given to Eknath Shinde to pacify Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil. He said if Jarange Patil is denying that he has not received Rs 500 crore, then where has this Rs 500 crore gone?

“Has Shinde kept with him only? We need answers to all questions. Where is Amit Shah’s ED now? The ED used to carry out the raid on opposition leaders for small things? Why is ED silent now? Just because the Rs 500 crore is given by the BJP to Eknath Shinde? There are many questions that the ruling party and its allies have to answer,” Raut asked.