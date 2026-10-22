Shiv Sena, Opposition demand probe into Jarange Patil’s Rs 500-Crore allegation against Dy CM Eknath Shinde

MUMBAI: The controversy over Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s allegation of a Rs 500-crore payment linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has intensified, with Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske demanding a probe by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to verify the authenticity of a purported audio clip.

Mhaske alleged that the clip was part of a conspiracy to drive a wedge between Shinde and Jarange Patil and defame the Shiv Sena leader. He urged Jarange Patil to submit the recording to the Cyber Cell for forensic examination and verification of the identities of those heard in it.

The allegation centres on claims that the BJP had reportedly paid Rs 500 crore to Shinde to pacify Jarange-Patil, with the money allegedly routed through Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, Eknath Shinde’s son. The claims remain unverified.

Mhaske claimed that the voices in the purported recording appeared to resemble those of BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, party spokesperson Sweta Shalini and Nidhi Kamdhar, who is said to be close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He also referred to the alleged involvement of a right-wing YouTuber from Sambhajinagar.

Mhaske called for the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to collect voice samples of the people allegedly heard in the recording and verify whether they match the voices in the clip. He said that if the recording was authentic, the remarks about Shinde would be unacceptable, given the BJP and Shiv Sena’s alliance.

"We are a trusted alliance partner of the BJP, and the way these people who are part of the audio clip made low-level comments is not acceptable to us. Therefore, we want a fair probe and action against these people,” the Shiv Sena MP said.